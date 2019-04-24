Have a favorite fish dish? A simple seafood dish perfect for summer

MILWAUKEE -- Have a favorite fish dish? Chef Michael Feker joins Real Milwaukee with a simple salmon recipe.
Salmon Piccatta
• 4 x 8 oz. skinless salmon fillets
• 1/8 cup rice flour
• 1/8 cup ground fennel
• Salt and white pepper to taste
• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
• 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
• 4 medium garlic cloves sliced thin
• 4 tablespoons drained capers rough chopped
• ⅓ cup dry white wine (pinot grigio)
• ½ lemon juiced
• 1 cup chicken broth
• ¼ cup of cream (2oz)
• 8 medium size basil leafs cut into strips
Instructions
1. Season 1 side of salmon fillets evenly with salt and white pepper.
2. Mix the rice flour and fennel powder in a shallow plate.
3. Dredge the seasoned side of salmon in the flour & fennel powder mixture.
4. Add the extra virgin olive oil to a large heavy bottom sauté pan over medium-high heat. Then add half the butter.
5. Once hot add the dredged side of the salmon & sear on that side or until just cooked to your liking. Transfer salmon to a plate and set aside.
6. Add remaining butter to pan and melt. Add the garlic; sauté for a minute until fragrant.
7. Add wine& deglaze the pan.
8. Add Lemon juice cook to a glaze then add broth to the pan bring to a boil and cook until reduced to a sauce consistency.
9. Place the salmon fillets back into the pan. Sprinkle with basil, add the cream and season your sauce to taste.