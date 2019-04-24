× Investigators name 3 found dead in Seymour home

SEYMOUR, Wis. — State investigators have named the man and two small children found dead at a home in Seymour last week.

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation says the body of 35-year-old Andrew Poppe was found in the house along with 4-year-old Matteline Samson and 3-month-old Hailey Poppe.

Investigators say the deaths were the result of an isolated incident, but have not released more about how the three died.

Their bodies were found last Friday morning after police finally entered the house. Officers first responded to the home about 11:20 p.m. Thursday for a report of a domestic disturbance, but weren’t able to connect with anyone inside despite repeated attempts.

The Outagamie County Emergency Response Team entered the home around 8 a.m. Friday.