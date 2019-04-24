KC & The Sunshine Band to headline Festa Italiana on Saturday, July 20

SINGAPORE - SEPTEMBER 16: In this handout photo provided by Singapore GP, KC and The Sunshine Band performs on stage during day one of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 16, 2016 in Singapore. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Singapore GP via Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Festa Italiana organizers announced on Wednesday, April 24 that iconic American disco and funk band KC and the Sunshine Band will be a headliner of this year’s festival. The Grammy Award-winning band will headline Festa Italiana Saturday, July 20 at 9 p.m. at Maier Festival Park.

Festa Italiana takes place Friday, July 19 – Sunday, July 21 on Milwaukee’s lakefront. Festivalgoers can take in all entertainment acts for $10 if you buy tickets in advance. After July 18, tickets are $13 each at the gate.

For more information on KC and the Sunshine Band, visit: https://www.heykcsb.com/.

A full Festa Italiana entertainment schedule of performers will be released in the coming weeks. To learn more about Festa Italiana, you are encouraged to visit festaitaliana.com.

