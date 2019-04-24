× KC & The Sunshine Band to headline Festa Italiana on Saturday, July 20

MILWAUKEE — Festa Italiana organizers announced on Wednesday, April 24 that iconic American disco and funk band KC and the Sunshine Band will be a headliner of this year’s festival. The Grammy Award-winning band will headline Festa Italiana Saturday, July 20 at 9 p.m. at Maier Festival Park.

Festa Italiana takes place Friday, July 19 – Sunday, July 21 on Milwaukee’s lakefront. Festivalgoers can take in all entertainment acts for $10 if you buy tickets in advance. After July 18, tickets are $13 each at the gate.

For more information on KC and the Sunshine Band, visit: https://www.heykcsb.com/.

A full Festa Italiana entertainment schedule of performers will be released in the coming weeks. To learn more about Festa Italiana, you are encouraged to visit festaitaliana.com.