Milwaukee police need your help in search for missing 54-year-old man

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police is seeking the public’s help in finding a critical missing man. 54-year-old Michael Mattuschek was last seen Tuesday, April 23 around 11 a.m.

Police say Mattuschek was last seen walking northbound on S. 68th Street from a group home. His curfew was at 10 p.m. Mattuschek is diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, khaki pants and black boots.

Mattuschek is described as a male, white, 5’7″ tall, 190 pounds, with black short to medium hair.