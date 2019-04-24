× New Glarus Brewing Company, Menasha Packaging team up for 24-pack of Spotted Cow

MENASHA — New Glarus Brewing Company and Menasha Packaging announced the release of a 24-pack case for the brewery’s popular “Spotted Cow” label.

New Glarus Founder and President Deb Carey got to see the brewery’s new packaging hot off the press.

The employee-owned Wisconsin-based brewery prides itself on sourcing all of its bottles, cans and corrugated packaging from Wisconsin factories, and Carey said she believes consumers will be happy with the latest release.

“It’s one of the very first packages of the 24-pack case in corrugated, and it’s really sturdy. Like, if you carry it by the handle, it will do well, and that’s due to Menasha,” said Carey.

The partnership with Menasha Packaging began several years ago when the fellow Wisconsin-based packaging producer made a substantial investment in technology to ensure they could handle the demands of the growing popularity of the New Glarus labels.

“We got started in 2013 and our company had invested heavily in new printing equipment and converting equipment in our factories, and we were ready to take on the challenge as Spotted Cow and other brands grew,” said Carey.

Governor Tony Evers was also present for the announcement, and praised all involved in making this a true Wisconsin success story.

“As a governor, I really applaud that effort in making sure that we do view economic development through the lens of ‘made in Wisconsin,’ and this certainly is an important one,” said Governor Evers.