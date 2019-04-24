Personalized gifts: Paper Pleasers ‘specializes in all things custom and handmade’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Specializing in all things paper and gifts, Paper Pleasers is a Milwaukee-based boutique with one-of-a-kind products. Kasey spent the morning getting crafty at its studio!

About Paper Pleasers (website)

Established by Ellen Albertson in 2011, Paper Pleasers specializes in all things custom and handmade; from complete wedding invitation suites and day of goods, small business packaging, stationery, charming gifts and functional decor, we’re experts in all things paper and gift related. We believe in repurposing and recycling whatever supplies we can and truly love the creative process that comes with one of kind designs.

Paper Pleasers has a people-centric focus that aims to recognize the important individuals that make up our community and life. We celebrate these people by spending time creating personalized gifts of appreciation and custom designs tailored to each person’s unique story. Just as important as the final product, Paper Pleasers prioritizes the time spent in getting to know the members of our community, to ultimately better serve, and better please, the people we work with.

For details on Makery Sessions with Paper Pleasers, click HERE.