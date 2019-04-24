‘Really special and unique:’ Proposal lights up Milwaukee’s lakefront with fireworks 🎆💍

MILWAUKEE — It was a Milwaukee proposal meant for two, but it caught the attention of the entire city. Fireworks lit up the city’s shoreline Tuesday night, April 23, as Andrew Lepkowski popped the question to his girlfriend, Katie Blain.

“Just kind of something that I wanted to do to make it really special and unique to us,” said Lepkowski.

On Tuesday night, fireworks were on full display along the lakefront.

“There was cars stopped on Lake Drive just waiting, watching the fireworks. That was pretty neat,” said Blain.

The fireworks were meant to celebrate the moment that Lepkowski proposed to his girlfriend of a year-and-a-half.

“As I was walking out there, I was trying to come up with something to say. It wasn’t pre-planned, I didn’t have a speech in mind. I wanted it to be genuine,” said Lepkowski.

“We ended up down at the lakefront where he actually asked me to be his girlfriend about a year-and-a-half ago, and then he got down on one knee,” said Blain.

That’s when Lepkowski popped the big question.

“I love her, and that I want her to be my best friend for life, and would she marry me?” said Lepkowski. “She said, ‘Yes.'”

Pictures captured their special moment.

“Pictures last a lifetime, so we’re definitely going to remember this one for the books,” Blain said.

The fireworks were shared with the rest of Milwaukee.

“I hope everyone who saw them was able to enjoy the experience,” Lepkowski said.

The couple told FOX6 News they had a date in mind for their wedding. They’re hoping to get married sometime in the fall 2020.