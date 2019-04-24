‘We need the 7th man:’ Fans asked to ‘cheer loud’ as Wave face Baltimore in 1-game playoff

MILWAUKEE — Win or go home — that’s what the Milwaukee Wave face Sunday, April 28 in a one-game playoff for the conference title.

“It’s playoff time! It’s a new season. We got through Round 1, and here we are going into our conference finals,” said Giuliano Olivero, head coach.

“We’ve been ready to go and I think all year we’ve been focused and ready to go,” said Ian Bennett, forward.

Coach Olivero and Bennett spoke out with just one familiar foe standing in the way of the Wave getting to the finals — the Baltimore Blast.

“It seems like it’s always Baltimore and Milwaukee, and we are playing the three-time defending champs. From their coach to their experienced team, they know these moments better than anyone. We’ve been preparing really well, and you know what? We feel like it’s our time,” said Olivero.

“We’ve can’t get rid of these guys, but honestly, going to the finals, I don’t think we want it any other way. We want to get through those guys, and I think this is our year. I think we are focused and ready and we want some revenge, right?” said Bennett.

The Wave asked for help in seeking that revenge — from Milwaukee.

“They have come through our home, and so they are going to get some home cooking. Hopefully we are going to serve it up nicely,” said Bennett.

“You know what? Any time you are playing at home and you got fans like we do with the Wave, you got to feel confident,” said Olivero. “We need the noise. We need the noise. We need the seventh man. We need them. They’ve been fantastic all season.”

“We just need the fans to keep doing what they are doing. They’re the seventh man. They need come out, cheer loud and basically keep doing what they are doing all year. They’ve been so great. Honestly, that’s the reason we are in this position,” said Bennett.

The game Sunday, April 28 is set for 2 p.m. at the UWM Panther Arena. Fans were asked to wear black for the game.