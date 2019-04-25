× 2 arrested after BB gun fired from vehicle in Brown Deer; 1 hurt

BROWN DEER — Two men were arrested after a BB gun was fired in Brown Deer.

It happened on Wednesday, April 24 around 3:15 p.m. near 50th and Dean.

According to police, a caller reported seeing someone in a silver sedan firing a BB gun at two individuals. The sedan was located and stopped near 55th and Nokomis Road. Police said the driver, a 19-year-old man, admitted he fired a BB gun six to seven times at an 18-year-old man from Brown Deer, and another 18-year-old man from Milwaukee.

The 18-year-old Brown Deer man was struck twice. The shooting also damaged the windshield of a vehicle parked in a driveway nearby.

The 19-year-old was arrested for second degree recklessly endangering safety, battery, and damage to property. He was transported to the Milwaukee County Jail as the case was reviewed by the district attorney for potential charges.

The 18-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested for a warrant with the Mequon Police Department. He was released after posting bail.