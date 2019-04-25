× 60 years in prison for married couple prosecutors say sexually assaulted at least 25 children

TEXAS — A Texas couple was sentenced Wednesday, April 24 to 60 years each in prison for filming themselves sexually abusing kids, a case that prosecutors say involved more than two dozen young victims including babies.

A federal judge in Waco gave Christopher Almaguer and his wife Sarah Rashelle Almaguer the maximum prison sentences. They had pleaded guilty in October to one count each of sexual exploitation of children and production of child pornography.

“These are two of the most wicked criminals in Texas history,” John Bash, the United States attorney for the Western District of Texas, said in a statement.

Paul Perez Jr., Christopher Almaguer’s brother, also was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of receiving child porn.

The Almaguers filmed themselves sexually assaulting at least 25 children — ranging in age from 8 months to 14 years old — including members of their own family, children they baby-sat for and kids from their Central Texas church, federal prosecutors said. Court records say the 27-year-olds were the legal guardians of at least one of the children.

“The sexual abuse involved here is the most indescribable abuse imaginable,” said Bash.

Bash called the Almaguers “serial child abusers” who preyed on “children from the neighborhood, children from church, children they babysat.”

U.S. District Judge Alan Albright also sentenced Perez and both Almaguers to a lifetime of supervised release and ordered each of them to pay $10,000 to a victims’ compensation fund.

State and federal law enforcement officials arrested the Almaguers last year in their hometown of Killeen, a city about 70 miles (110 kilometers) north of Austin, after receiving an anonymous tip from Facebook to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a user who was uploading suspected child pornography.

Bash said it’s unknown how many people the Almaguers sent their child porn to online.

“These kids’ suffering and abuse will continue for their entire lives because those images will be continually shared online,” he said.