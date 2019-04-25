A recipe for a beefy southern version of the classic Egg Benedict

MILWAUKEE -- Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a new dish.
Southern Skirt Steak Benedict
- 1 beef Inside Skirt Steak (about 1-1/2 pounds)
- 8 eggs
Marinade
- 3 tablespoons harissa paste
- 1-1/2 teaspoons sesame oil
Biscuits
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 4 tablespoons cold butter, cut into 1/4-inch cubes
- 3-1/2 tablespoons chopped beef jerky
- 2 tablespoons chopped chives
- 1 cup buttermilk
Choron Sauce
- 1 cup prepared Bernaise sauce
- 3 teaspoons ketchup
- 1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
COOKING:
Combine Marinade ingredients in small bowl; mix well. Place Marinade and beef Inside Skirt Steak in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 2 hours to overnight.
Preheat oven to 400°F. Combine flour, baking powder, sugar, salt and baking soda in medium bowl; whisk to blend. Cut in butter until mixture resembles course crumbs; stir in jerky and chives. Slowly add buttermilk, mixing until dough comes together. You may not need all the buttermilk. Place dough on lightly-floured surface; shape into an 8 x 6-inch rectangle. Using a knife, cut dough into 8 equal biscuits. Place on parchment-lined shallow-rimmed baking sheet. Bake 20 to 24 minutes or until golden brown; rotating after 12 minutes. Remove from oven; keep warm.
Meanwhile, remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Heat large nonstick skillet on medium heat until hot; coat with cooking spray. Place steak in skillet; cook 16 to 18 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once. Season beef with salt and pepper, as desired.
Cook's Tip: You may need to cut steak in half to fit in skillet.
To make Choron Sauce, add Béarnaise sauce, ketchup and hot sauce to small sauce pan; heat on low heat. Cook 5 minutes or until warm, mixing often. Season with salt and pepper, as needed.
Carve steak diagonally across the grain into 1/4-inch slices. Open biscuits; top with steak, egg and Choron Sauce. Serve with mixed greens, as desired.
Peanut Butter, Chocolate-Hazelnut and Chocolate Chip Beef Jerky Cookies
INGREDIENTS:
- 3/4 cup butter, softened (1-1/2 sticks)
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
- 1/2 cup chocolate-hazelnut spread
- 1 egg
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 1-1/2 cups all purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2/3 cup finely chopped beef jerky
- 1/4 cup bittersweet chocolate chips
COOKING:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine butter, sugars, peanut butter and hazelnut-chocolate spread in large bowl. Using hand or stand mixer, mix until and fluffy. Add egg and vanilla; mix until fully incorporated.
- Combine flour, baking soda and salt in medium bowl; whisk together. Add flour mixture to butter mixture; mix until fully incorporated; do not over mix. Add in jerky and chocolate chips. Divide dough into 24 equal balls. Place on 2 ungreased shallow-rimmed baking sheets. Bake in 350°F oven 13 to 15 minutes or until tops are evenly cracked. Cool 10 minutes before serving.
Beef Jerky Trail Mix
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup chopped beef jerky
- 1/2 cup whole almonds
- 1/4 cup dried cranberries
- 1/4 cup sunflower seeds
COOKING:
- Mix all ingredients in medium bowl. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
Cook's Tip: You may substitute any nut for almonds, any dried fruit for cranberries and any seed for sunflower seeds.