A recipe for a beefy southern version of the classic Egg Benedict

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a new dish.

Southern Skirt Steak Benedict

1 beef Inside Skirt Steak (about 1-1/2 pounds)

8 eggs

Marinade

3 tablespoons harissa paste

1-1/2 teaspoons sesame oil

Biscuits

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons sugar

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

4 tablespoons cold butter, cut into 1/4-inch cubes

3-1/2 tablespoons chopped beef jerky

2 tablespoons chopped chives

1 cup buttermilk

Choron Sauce

1 cup prepared Bernaise sauce

3 teaspoons ketchup

1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

COOKING:

Combine Marinade ingredients in small bowl; mix well. Place Marinade and beef Inside Skirt Steak in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 2 hours to overnight.

Preheat oven to 400°F. Combine flour, baking powder, sugar, salt and baking soda in medium bowl; whisk to blend. Cut in butter until mixture resembles course crumbs; stir in jerky and chives. Slowly add buttermilk, mixing until dough comes together. You may not need all the buttermilk. Place dough on lightly-floured surface; shape into an 8 x 6-inch rectangle. Using a knife, cut dough into 8 equal biscuits. Place on parchment-lined shallow-rimmed baking sheet. Bake 20 to 24 minutes or until golden brown; rotating after 12 minutes. Remove from oven; keep warm.

Meanwhile, remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Heat large nonstick skillet on medium heat until hot; coat with cooking spray. Place steak in skillet; cook 16 to 18 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once. Season beef with salt and pepper, as desired.

Cook's Tip: You may need to cut steak in half to fit in skillet.

To make Choron Sauce, add Béarnaise sauce, ketchup and hot sauce to small sauce pan; heat on low heat. Cook 5 minutes or until warm, mixing often. Season with salt and pepper, as needed.

Carve steak diagonally across the grain into 1/4-inch slices. Open biscuits; top with steak, egg and Choron Sauce. Serve with mixed greens, as desired.

Peanut Butter, Chocolate-Hazelnut and Chocolate Chip Beef Jerky Cookies

INGREDIENTS: 3/4 cup butter, softened (1-1/2 sticks)

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

1/2 cup chocolate-hazelnut spread

1 egg

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1-1/2 cups all purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

2/3 cup finely chopped beef jerky

1/4 cup bittersweet chocolate chips