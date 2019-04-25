× ‘Celebrating Quality of Life:’ City of Franklin gets a new logo, tagline

FRANKLIN — The City of Franklin announced on Thursday, April 25 that it has selected a logo as the new brand identity to be used on the city’s website and communications. The tagline “Celebrating Quality of Life” has also been selected to accompany the logo in certain applications.

A news release from the city says the new logo is a nod to Franklin’s spirit of celebration. Franklin is a community where people gather to enjoy family, outdoors, heritage and events, including the Fourth of July Civic Celebration and Parade, St. Martin’s Fair, Arbor Day Celebration, and summer concerts.

The logo design consists of three colorful upward-flowing banners that form the letter “F” and suggest movement. The banners represent “spirit, initiative and vitality,” which are attributes that will continue to move the city forward.

The Tourism and Economic Development Commissions will begin rolling out the full branding campaign later this year. The previous city logo will not be immediately replaced. Instead, Franklin administrators will slowly switch over to the new logo as materials are reprinted or new materials are needed.