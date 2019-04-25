Dead bobcat found in tree — but how did it get there?

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Officials are trying to figure out how a bobcat died, and its body ended up in a tree.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources got a call about a dead bobcat hanging in a tree earlier this week.

John Niewoonder, a wildlife biologist for the DNR, went out to the Flat River State Game area, in Montcalm County’s Fairplain Township, and found the animal hanging in a tree or bush about 2-3 feet off the ground.

He said the animal, a large male that weighed around 25-30 pounds, was thrown in the tree next to Jenks Road.

“I’m guessing it was hit by a vehicle. It’s possible someone shot it, but that’s much less likely,” said Niewoonder.

Niewoonder said the area is rural, and not well traveled, so it’s hard to determine exactly when the animal died.

A necropsy is scheduled to figure out a cause.

You cannot hunt bobcat in the area, but there is a hunting and trapping season for the breed in the Upper Peninsula and northern part of the Lower Peninsula.