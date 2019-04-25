Expert answers some of the most confusing and common parenting questions

MILWAUKEE -- Have you ever found yourself wondering how bad it really is to swear in front of your kids? Or any other number of questionable behaviors? Child development expert Jessica Lahner with Carroll University joins Real Milwaukee with some straight answers to common parenting questions.

