× NFL Draft: Green Bay Packers enter with 10 selections

NASHVILLE — It’s NFL Draft day — and the Green Bay Packers are armed with ten selections. The draft is an opportunity for the Packers and all NFL teams to add more talent and depth to their rosters. But remember, all picks are eligible to be traded.

According to Packers.com, here is what lies ahead for Green Bay when the draft begins at 7 p.m. CDT in Nashville, Tennessee.

Green Bay enters the draft with a pick in every round, including two selections in the first, fourth and sixth rounds.

The Packers have six picks in the first four rounds of the draft. If Green Bay makes selections at all six spots, it will be the 13th time the Packers have selected six or more players in the first four rounds of a single draft and the most since 2008, when Green Bay made six selections.

Teams will have 10 minutes in between selections in the first round and seven minutes between each choice for Round 2. Rounds 3-6, including compensatory picks, will allow up to five minutes in between picks and Round 7, including compensatory picks, will allow four minutes.

Here is how the Packers currently stand in the draft order:

Round Round # Overall # 1 12 12 1 30 30 (from N.O.) 2 12 44 3 12 75 4 12 112 4 16 118 (from Wash.) 5 12 150 6 12 185 6 22 194 (from Seattle) 7 12 226

The NFL Draft begins in prime time on Thursday night, with Round 1 on April 25 beginning at 7 p.m. CT. Rounds 2-3 also will be held in prime time, beginning on Friday, April 26, at 6 p.m. CDT. Rounds 4-7 will complete the draft on Saturday, April 27, starting at 11 a.m. CDT.