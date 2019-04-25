TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down I-94 NB at Ryan Road, expect delays

Summerfest announces U.S. Cellular Connection Stage headliners and dates

Posted 8:22 am, April 25, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance on Thursday, April 25 announced the lineup of headliners slated for the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage with FM106.1.

Sarah Pancheri, Summerfest's vice president of sales and marketing and Julie Baker, U.S. Cellular's sponsorship and events manager, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the line up.

The schedule for the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage with FM106.1( with help from the following iHeartMedia stations: 95.7 BIG FM, 97.3 The Game, and V100.7) is as follows:

June 26 10 p.m. HANSON
June 27 4 p.m. X
  9:45 p.m. LANCO
June 28 10 p.m. Styx
June 29 10 p.m. TBA
June 30 4 p.m. Riley Green
  8 p.m. Jimmie Allen
  10 p.m. Brothers Osborne
July 2 8 p.m. Trap Manny
  10 p.m. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
July 3 4 p.m. Nora Collins
  6 p.m. Brandy Clark
  8 p.m. Lindsay Ell
  10 p.m. Lauren Alaina
July 4 9:45 p.m. Chris Janson
July 5 4 p.m.10 p.m. Leonid & FriendsT.I.
July 6 10 p.m. Semisonic
July 7 10 p.m. Dylan Scott
