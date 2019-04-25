Summerfest announces U.S. Cellular Connection Stage headliners and dates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance on Thursday, April 25 announced the lineup of headliners slated for the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage with FM106.1.

Sarah Pancheri, Summerfest's vice president of sales and marketing and Julie Baker, U.S. Cellular's sponsorship and events manager, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the line up.

The schedule for the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage with FM106.1( with help from the following iHeartMedia stations: 95.7 BIG FM, 97.3 The Game, and V100.7) is as follows: