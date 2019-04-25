The Admirals are in a playoff series with the Iowa Wild

April 25, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks aren't the only team in the playoffs. The Admirals are in a playoff series with the Iowa Wild. President Jon Greenberg and Roscoe join FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

