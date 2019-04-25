The Garden MKE holds fundraiser for family of DPW worker Bryan Rodriguez

MILWAUKEE — A fundraiser to help the family of a Milwaukee city worker, who was killed on the job, took place Thursday, April 25.

Bryan Rodriguez was filling potholes near 17th and Vine on Feb. 8, when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver. Rodriguez did not survive.

“Obviously this is something that we really want to be able to help support Brian’s family. This is one good way of doing that,” said Jeff Polenske, commissioner of public works.

Thursday’s event at The Garden MKE had a silent auction with items including Christian Yelich and Giannis Antetokounmpo jerseys.

Landmark Credit Union also has a memorial fund set up in Rodriguez’s name.

Terron Clayborn has been charged in the death of Rodriguez. The charges include one count of hit-and-run involving death and one count of knowingly operating while suspended, causing death.