‘The Vine Humboldt,’ new wine and beer garden, to open in Humboldt Park Memorial Day weekend

MILWAUKEE — “The Vine Humboldt,” a new wine and beer garden, is coming to Humboldt Park near S. Howell Avenue and E. Oklahoma Avenue in Bay View. beginning Memorial Day weekend!

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, 14th District Supervisor Jason Hass and Milwaukee County Parks officials announced the new beer and wine garden Thursday, April 25.

According to a news release, The Vine Humboldt will offer local beer, wine on-tap and food options from Triciclo Peru.

“The Vine Humboldt will offer expanded food and drink options at affordable prices for residents and visitors in Bay View this summer,” Abele said in a news release. “Now more than ever, Milwaukee County is setting new standards for public land use, and providing our communities with high-quality experiences that other cities are looking to emulate.”

“The Vine Humboldt will keep craft beer and wine on tap, and add great Bay View vendor, Triciclo Peru and their delicious empanadas,” said Supervisor Haas in the release. “I am very happy to announce that food and non-alcoholic beverage carry-ins are welcome once again. Be it a picnic or a Friday fish fry, you are welcome to bring your food to The Vine.”

The Vine Humboldt will have two red and three white wines on-tap, as well as additional wine options. Craft beer offerings will include brews from Lakefront, Sprecher and Terrapin, in addition to rotating guest breweries, according to the release.

Milwaukee County Parks will partner with Bay View restaurant, Triciclo Peru, for on-site kitchen operations. Triciclo Peru will serve fresh-baked Peruvian empanadas with flavors including authentic recipes like Aji de Gallina (Peruvian spicy creamed chicken); Lomo Saltado (Peruvian steak stir fry); as well as American-Peruvian fusion options such as soy chorizo; cheddar & sausage, sweet corn & mozzarella; fried pork & sweet potato, and more.

“We are very pleased to be the new food vendors at The Vine as it will be a great preview to our new restaurant opening in a couple of months,” said Mario Diaz Herrera and Amy Narr of Triciclo Peru in the release. “Sharing authentic Peruvian food and Peruvian culture with Milwaukee is our mission. We want our space at The Vine to be a little taste of Peru, right here in Bay View.”

Profits from the Milwaukee County Parks beer gardens go back to the parks system, helping to fund future parks and trails projects throughout the county.

In addition to The Vine Humboldt, Milwaukee County Parks operates Whitnall Park Beer Garden, South Shore Terrace and the traveling beer gardens. The Estabrook Beer Garden and The Landing at Hoyt Park are managed by Parks partners.

“Wisconsin’s beer garden renaissance began with Estabrook Park in 2012, which inspired dozens of other beer gardens across the region; so it’s only natural that we are setting the pace again by adding outstanding wines to the experience,” Guy Smith, executive director of Milwaukee County Parks said in the release. “And, of course, when you eat or drink here, you’re helping to support your parks too.”

The Vine Humboldt was inspired by Humboldt Park’s namesake — Alexander Von Humboldt, a 19th century explorer and naturalist. It was previously named the Humboldt Beer Garden, and managed by St. Francis Brewery.

The Vine Humboldt is expected to be open Tuesday – Friday from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday – Sunday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., and holidays. Last call will be 9 p.m.