US Coast Guard finds light tower swept away by waves in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC — A navigational beacon that was swept away on Lake Michigan in eastern Wisconsin in a January storm, has been found.

According to WLUK, the U.S. Coast Guard found the South Pier Light Navigational Beacon back in March. It was located in 19 feet of water, about 160 feet closer to shore from its original spot near the Manitowoc lighthouse.

There is a plan to replace the lighthouse. WLUK says the coast guards plans to put up a steel tower with an LED lantern at the top in the coming weeks, while working on a more permanent solution.

44.088606 -87.657584