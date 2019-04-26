34 jersey of Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo is #3 sold in NBA this season

Winter storm watch for much of SE Wisconsin beginning Saturday afternoon

Giannis Antetokounmpo

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have indicated that the #34 jersey of Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is the number three jersey sold in the NBA this season — just behind Lebron James and Steph Curry.

“It shows his appeal, both internationally and nationally,” said Michael Belot, Bucks Ventures and Development Senior Vice President.

Also, Milwaukee Bucks merchandise currently ranks number five in overall teams sales in the NBA.

