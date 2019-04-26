‘Alert and conscious:’ Boy thrown from balcony at Mall of America out of critical condition

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The 5-year-old boy who was thrown from the third story at the Mall of America is now “alert and conscious,” according to a report from KMSP.

The announcement was made by a family spokesperson Friday afternoon, April 26 — exactly two weeks after the incident occurred.

The report says the boy is no longer in critical condition, but will need future surgeries.

A GoFundMe for the boy has reached nearly $1 million.

Emmanuel Aranda, 24, of Minneapolis, is accused of throwing the young child off the mall balcony and is charged with attempted murder.

According to a criminal complaint, the boy and his mother were outside the Rain Forest Café when Aranda came up close to them. The mother had never seen Aranda before, and she asked if she and her son should move.

Instead, Aranda picked up the boy and threw him over the railing, the complaint states.