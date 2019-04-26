Semi hauling packets of ketchup catches fire in Kenosha County, no injuries

KENOSHA COUNTY -- All lanes on southbound I-94 at WIS 142 in Kenosha County were temporarily closed due to an early morning semi fire. It happened around 3:15 a.m. At this time, the two right lanes are blocked.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a fully engulfed semi trailer. It took firefighters about hour to get fire under control.

"There is no hazardous materials involved. The semi trailer was containing packets of ketchup," said Carson Wilkinson, Somers Fire Chief.

No injuries have been reported.

