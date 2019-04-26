Attempted murder charges dropped after police discover officer accidentally shot himself

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department announced they are dropping charges related to an officer-involved shooting earlier this month.

On April 11, 2019, an NOPD officer sustained a gunshot wound during a confrontation with 18-year-old Michael Baker.

The incident happened at the intersection of Tulane Avenue and Jefferson Davis Parkway.

Baker was arrested and charged with attempted murder on a police officer.

Upon further investigation, the NOPD says they discovered that the accused subject did not fire the weapon that injured the officer.

Officers say Baker’s hand was not on the weapon when it discharged during a struggle after he was placed under arrest.

Video footage obtained on the night of the incident was enhanced and slowed to show that when the officer put his hand on the weapon – which was concealed in Baker’s waistband – it discharged, striking the officer in the leg.

To ensure a fair investigation, the NOPD asked the Orleans Parish District Attorney that the original charge of attempted murder of a police officer against Baker be dropped and that he instead be charged with illegally carrying a firearm.

The District Attorney’s Office has approved this request, and, as of today, the charge has been reduced.