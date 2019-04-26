‘Big Brother’ accused of raping, assaulting Pennsylvania teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A teenage boy told police he was repeatedly raped by a man he was matched with through a Big Brothers, Big Sisters program.

The alleged victim told Pennsylvania State Police 30-year-old Logan Lewis made him dress up in girl’s clothing and raped him ten times.

Police said Lewis also showed him pornographic videos and took pornographic pictures of him.

The boy was 14 years old at the time, but investigators said he has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old.

Lewis was at a magistrate’s office Thursday near Williamsport Lewis facing charges including rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

Investigators believe the rapes happened last year at Lewis’ house in Loyalsock Township.

WNEP spoke with a representative of the Diocese of Scranton, which ultimately oversees the Big Brothers, Big Sisters program in Lycoming County.

A spokesperson said the safety and protection of the children is the number one priority.

Big Brothers, Big Sisters screens potential mentors by requiring a written application with references and a criminal history check.

The agency also requires a child abuse history certification, FBI federal check, and an in-person interview and home assessment.

WNEP spoke with members of Lewis’ family. They don’t believe any of these accusations are true.

“He’s innocent and I know the good Lord knows that,” Lewis’ mother-in-law Brenda Stabley said. “He loves children dearly. It’s in his heart. He’s a full-blooded Christian. He has three beautiful daughters and a wife that loves him very deeply.”

“I know that my cousin is not capable of it. I’ve had my own children around him. I’ve seen him around other children, including his own. He can’t even stand it when people swear around the kids,” said his cousin Jenny Guisewite.

Lewis is locked up in Lycoming County with bail set at $100,000.