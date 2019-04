MILWAUKEE — He may have a “New York State of Mind,” but Friday night, April 26, it’s all about Wisconsin.

Fans tailgated ahead Bill Joel’s performance at Miller Park.

It’s his first time ever performing at the home of the Brewers, and it’s the only time he’ll be performing in the Midwest this year.

PHOTO GALLERY

Billy Joel sang some of his hits including, “Big Shot” and “Pressure.”