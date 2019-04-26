Bucks fans continue to paint the town green ahead of Sunday’s playoff game

Winter storm warning for southern part of FOX6 viewing area begins Saturday morning
Posted 4:30 pm, April 26, 2019, by , Updated at 04:47PM, April 26, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- The Deer District was quiet on Friday, April 26 -- but it won't stay that way for long. The Bucks will take on the Boston Celtics Sunday at noon, and fans will assemble early to back the Bucks on their home court. Food, games, contests and activities will return to the Plaza two hours before Sunday's tip off.

Dustin Godsey

"Sell-out crowds throughout the first round -- we're going to see that again as we go into the second round," said Dustin Godsey, Chief Marketing Officer for the Bucks.

Energized fans have proven their dedication all season long.

"You can't go anywhere without seeing Bucks gear," said Michael Belot, Bucks Ventures and Development Senior Vice President.

Michael Belot

Also exciting -- Giannis' jersey ranking comes in just behind LeBron James!

"Giannis is the number three jersey in the entire league, which is tremendous," said Belot. "It shows his appeal, both internationally and nationally."

The Bucks are also taking number five in overall team sales in all of the NBA.

"Little Milwaukee, top five in the entire NBA," said Belot. "Up against L.A. an New York."

Inside Fiserv Forum, crews are already preparing for fans. They're draping thousands of t-shirts over every seat in the arena.

"Every fan coming in on Sunday will receive a shirt to celebrate our first time in the second round in 18 years," said Godsey. "A lot of excitement around that, and also the rematch against the Celtics from last year."

Fear the Deer excitement will continue to paint the city green. Plaza pre-game festivities kick off at 10 a.m. this Sunday. Tickets for the noon game are still available HERE.

