The Milwaukee Bucks will face the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 28 at noon at Fiserv Forum — according to a tweet from the Bucks on Wednesday afternoon, April 24.
According to a tweet posted by the Bucks on Wednesday evening, here’s the breakdown of the round 2 schedule (game times TBD):
- Game 1: Sunday, April 28 (Fiserv Forum)
- Game 2: Tuesday, April 30 (Fiserv Forum)
- Game 3: Friday, May 3 (TD Garden – Boston)
- Game 4: Monday, May 6 (TD Garden – Boston)
- Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 8 (Fiserv Forum)
- Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 10 (TD Garden – Boston)
- Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, May 13 (Fiserv Forum)