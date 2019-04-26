Winter storm watch for much of SE Wisconsin beginning Saturday afternoon

Bucks will face the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA playoffs

Posted 8:46 am, April 26, 2019, by , Updated at 09:09AM, April 26, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- For the Milwaukee Bucks -- round two of the NBA playoffs gets underway this weekend. The stakes are higher, as the Bucks take on the Boston Celtics. Kasey spent the morning at Fiserv Forum with a preview.

The Milwaukee Bucks will face the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 28 at noon at Fiserv Forum — according to a tweet from the Bucks on Wednesday afternoon, April 24.

According to a tweet posted by the Bucks on Wednesday evening, here’s the breakdown of the round 2 schedule (game times TBD):

  • Game 1: Sunday, April 28 (Fiserv Forum)
  • Game 2: Tuesday, April 30 (Fiserv Forum)
  • Game 3: Friday, May 3 (TD Garden – Boston)
  • Game 4: Monday, May 6 (TD Garden – Boston)
  • Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 8 (Fiserv Forum)
  • Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 10 (TD Garden – Boston)
  • Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, May 13 (Fiserv Forum)
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.