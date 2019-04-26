Crews drape t-shirts on seats at Fiserv Forum ahead of game against Celtics

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and crews at Fiserv Forum are gearing up for Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs — which brings the Boston Celtics to Milwaukee. Tip-off for the game is set for noon on Sunday, April 28 at Fiserv Forum.

On Friday, crews were making sure fans who are lucky enough to have tickets to the big game will be going home with a little swag. They draped t-shirts that say “Built to Stay, Built to Advance” over thousands of seats at the arena.

Here’s the breakdown of the Bucks’ second round schedule in the NBA Playoffs (game times TBD):

Game 1: Sunday, April 28 (Fiserv Forum)

Game 2: Tuesday, April 30 (Fiserv Forum)

Game 3: Friday, May 3 (TD Garden – Boston)

Game 4: Monday, May 6 (TD Garden – Boston)

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 8 (Fiserv Forum)

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 10 (TD Garden – Boston)

Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, May 13 (Fiserv Forum)