Details on upcoming construction, alternate routes to get around ramp closures

MILWAUKEE -- Jason Roselle with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.

I-94 NORTH-SOUTH

Friday, April 26, 2019

  • I-94 EAST (SB) is scheduled to close from the Mitchell Interchange to Ryan Road between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. for maintenance and pot hole repair.
  • Detour

Travelers can use southbound 27th Street to get around the closure.

Monday and Tuesday, April 29-30, 2019

  • Seven Mile Road, under I-94, is scheduled to close Monday at 6 a.m. while crews install the bridge deck in preparation of the concrete deck pour and is scheduled to reopen Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.

***OTHER PROJECTS IN THE AREA:

WIS 100 Project (Project Limits are just north of Edgerton Avenue to just south of College Avenue)

Monday, April 29, 2019

  • I-43 southbound exit ramps to US 45/WIS 100 are scheduled to close long-term Monday, April 29 by 3 a.m. and will remain closed for approximately two weeks while crews reconstruct the ramps.

ALTERNATE ROUTES TO GET AROUND THE RAMP CLOSURES

Alternate route 1:

Travelers heading southbound on I-41 SB/ I-894 EB should exit at Beloit Road and turn right (west). Continue to WIS 100 and turn left (south). (The next available exit is S. Moorland Road.)

Alternate route 2:

Travelers heading westbound on I-43 SB/ I-894 WB should exit at WI-24 /Forest Home Avenue and head south to WIS 100. (The next available exit is S. Moorland Road.)

