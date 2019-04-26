Winter storm watch for much of SE Wisconsin beginning Saturday afternoon

Did you know April is National Food Month? Hosts do blind food taste test

Posted 11:09 am, April 26, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Did you know April is National Food Month? To celebrate, Real Milwaukee's producers decided to see how well the hosts know their foods by doing blind food taste tests.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.