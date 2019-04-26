× DPW to conduct high impact paving project on portion of W. Center Street beginning Monday

MILWAUKEE –The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) will conduct a high impact paving project on W. Center Street from N. 60th to North 75th streets beginning Monday, April 29, weather permitting.

This project will be divided into two work zones to minimize impact for businesses, residents, and the traveling public during construction.

The proposed schedule is as follows:

Monday, April 29th: West Center Street from North 60th to North 68th streets will be closed to traffic starting at 7:00 a.m. The contractor will mill (remove) the existing road pavement in this section and will re-open the roadway for evening traffic.

West Center Street from North 60th to North 68th streets will be closed to traffic starting at 7:00 a.m. The contractor will mill (remove) the existing road pavement in this section and will re-open the roadway for evening traffic. Tuesday, April 30th: West Center Street from North 60th to North 68th streets will be closed to traffic. The contractor will pave this portion of the roadway with asphalt. Similar to the milling operation, we will close the roadway at 7:00 a.m. and will re-open to traffic once pavement markings are down.

West Center Street from North 60th to North 68th streets will be closed to traffic. The contractor will pave this portion of the roadway with asphalt. Similar to the milling operation, we will close the roadway at 7:00 a.m. and will re-open to traffic once pavement markings are down. Wednesday, May 1st: West Center Street from North 68th to North 75th streets will be closed to traffic starting at 7:00 a.m. for both milling and paving operations. The roadway will re-open to traffic once completed.

*All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

DPW appreciates your patience during this project, and advises the traveling public to allow for extra time while traveling to and from this neighborhood.