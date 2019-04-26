× Julian Banda, Brookfield Central student-athlete, pleads not guilty to drug charges

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Julian Banda pleaded not guilty in Waukesha County court on Friday, April 26 to drug charges.

Banda, a Brookfield Central High School student-athlete, faces one count of manufacture/deliver THC, less than 200 grams and one count of maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Prosecutors said investigators were able to obtain marijuana, THC vape cartridges and THC wax from Gage Malensek, another Brookfield Central basketball player, on four occasions, using confidential informants. During one of those four instances, prosecutors said Malensek enlisted the help of Julian Banda, a football player.

Investigators spoke with Banda on Feb. 19 and the complaint said he “sold marijuana and vape cartridges at the request of Malensek” at his home on Jan. 25. He said he “gave the money directly to Malensek and did not make any money out of this deal.” He said he “did get free marijuana wax to smoke or vape from Malensek as a result of helping him out.” Banda said “Malensek is a dealer and that he deals a lot of THC and vape cartridges to individuals in the area.”

Banda is scheduled to be back in court on June 3.