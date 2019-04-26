Lake Country Antiques and Art Show ‘features antique and vintage furniture’

WAUKESHA -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Waukesha County Expo Center for the Lake Country Antiques and Art Show.

About Lake Country Antiques and Art Show (website)

If you love items that have passed the test of time, join us at the Lake Country Antiques and Art Show. Shows are held twice a year, in the Fall and Spring.

The show features antique and vintage furniture and decorative items for the home and office. 70 dealers from across the country will have 18th, 19th, and 20th century American and English country and formal furniture, folk art, oriental rugs, jewelry, stoneware, sporting items and painting.