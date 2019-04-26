Winter storm watch for much of SE Wisconsin beginning Saturday afternoon

Lake Country Antiques and Art Show ‘features antique and vintage furniture’

Posted 10:54 am, April 26, 2019, by

WAUKESHA -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Waukesha County Expo Center for the Lake Country Antiques and Art Show.

About Lake Country Antiques and Art Show (website)

If you love items that have passed the test of time, join us at the Lake Country Antiques and Art Show. Shows are held twice a year, in the Fall and Spring.

The show features antique and vintage furniture and decorative items for the home and office. 70 dealers from across the country will have 18th, 19th, and 20th century American and English country and formal furniture, folk art, oriental rugs, jewelry, stoneware, sporting items and painting.

Show Dates:

Friday, April 26 – 5:00pm to 9:00pm
Saturday, April 27 – 10:00am to 5:00pm
Sunday, April 28 – 11:00am – 4:00pm

Admission:

Adults $8.00 and Children (15 and under) FREE

Directions:

I-94 Exit #294 (HWY J) South 1 mile to Northview Rd ½ mile to show entrance.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.