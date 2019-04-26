Milwaukee police seek help to identify lost boy, approximately 3 years old

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a lost child.

The child was located in the area of Atkinson Triangle Park (near 10th and Atkinson) around 1 p.m. on Friday, April 26. Police believe the boy is around three years old.

The boy has short black hair, brown eyes and is wearing a blue or gray short-sleeve shirt with tan pants and multi-colored shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the child’s location is encouraged to call 414-935-7360.