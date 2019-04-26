Winter storm watch for much of SE Wisconsin beginning Saturday afternoon

New study says universe expanding faster and is younger

Posted 11:47 am, April 26, 2019, by

WASHINGTON — A new study by a Nobel-winning astronomer says the universe is expanding faster than it used to, meaning it’s about a billion years younger than we thought.

And that’s sending a shudder through the world of physics, making astronomers re-think some of their most basic concepts.

At issue is a number called the Hubble constant, a calculation for how fast the universe is expanding.

Using NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, Johns Hopkins University astronomer Adam Riess concluded in a scientific journal this week that the figure is 9% higher than the previous calculation.

The trouble is, Riess and others think both calculations are correct.

Confused? That’s OK, so are the experts.

So they are looking for the cosmic fudge factors that would help explain it all.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.