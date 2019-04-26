× NFL Draft: Green Bay Packers select OL Elgton Jenkins with No. 44 pick

NASHVILLE — The Green Bay Packers have selected OL Elgton Jenkinns from Mississippi State University with the No. 44 pick of the NFL Draft.

The Packers chose Rashan Gary from University of Michigan with the 12th overall pick Thursday night, April 25, and traded up nine spots to take Maryland safety Darnell Savage at No. 21, sticking with their recent tradition of focusing on defense first in the NFL draft.