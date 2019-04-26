Winter storm warning for southern part of FOX6 viewing area begins Saturday morning
Winter weather advisory for Ozaukee, Washington and Dodge Counties begins Saturday morning

NFL Draft: Green Bay Packers select OL Elgton Jenkins with No. 44 pick

Posted 7:07 pm, April 26, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 28: Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins of Mississippi State speaks to the media during day one of interviews at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE — The Green Bay Packers have selected OL Elgton Jenkinns from Mississippi State University with the No. 44 pick of the NFL Draft.

The Packers chose Rashan Gary from University of Michigan with the 12th overall pick Thursday night, April 25, and traded up nine spots to take Maryland safety Darnell Savage at No. 21, sticking with their recent tradition of focusing on defense first in the NFL draft.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.