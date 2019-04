MILWAUKEE — ESPN Milwaukee tweeted out on Friday, April 26 what it indicates is the leaked picture of Giannis Antetokounmpo’ first signature shoe.

This is the leaked picture of Giannis' first signature shoe pic.twitter.com/xVSjzO0gf9 — ESPN Milwaukee (@ESPNMilwaukee) April 26, 2019

Would you be willing to plunk down some cash to have a pair of these?