Police: Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound; says he was shot during fight

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a man, 27, walked into a local hospital Thursday night, April 25 with a gunshot wound.

According to police, the man stated that the shooting happened near Teutonia Avenue and Locust Street around 6:30 p.m. The victim told officials he was fighting with a subject when he was shot.

MPD continues to investigate the shooting.