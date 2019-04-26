× Police release ID of man who died after incident at Mayville home

MAYVILLE — The Mayville Police Department has released the identity of a man who died after an incident on Horicon St. on Sunday, April 21. He is 30-year-old Nicholas Druecke of Mayville.

Officials say around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Mayville Police Department responded to a report of a subject with lacerations. After arriving on scene, the police department discovered Druecke laying on the couch in the residence. He was conscious and stated he was bleeding. Cuts were seen on his abdomen and chest.

Druecke was taken to Aurora Summit Medical Center in Oconomowoc — where he later died from his injuries.

A second male subject was located in an upstairs bedroom. Officials say the 29-year-old man is the homeowner — who was found to have cuts on his hands and forearm area. He was taken to Beaver Dam Community Hospital by Theresa EMS for medical treatment.

The Mayville Police Department says this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

The Mayville Police Department is working in conjunction with the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office, The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and Dodge County District Attorney’s Office on the investigation.