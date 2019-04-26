Winter storm watch for much of SE Wisconsin beginning Saturday afternoon

Spend your Sunday sampling Italian food and beverages at the ‘Taste of Italy’

Posted 9:31 am, April 26, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- It's that time again -- Taste of Italy is coming up this weekend. Christina Ziino joins FOX6 WakeUp with a preview.

About Taste of Italy (website)

Spend your Sunday at the Italian Community Center enjoying a sampling Italian food and beverage!

Admission and parking are free. Food and beverage tickets cost $2.00 each. All food and beverage items require 1 ticket, with the exception of calamari which requires two tickets.

In addition to food, there will be live entertainment and a grand prize raffle! Raffle tickets cost $2 each, or you can purchase 7 for $10 or 15 for $20.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.