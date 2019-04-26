Video: Darnell Savage reacts to being drafted by Packers in 1st round

GREEN BAY — The number two pick for the Green Bay Packers is relishing his moment in the spotlight.

Take a look at how Maryland safety Darnell Savage reacted to being picked by the Pack in the first round on Thursday, April 25.

Last night started the next chapter of my life. Thank you to all who have got me here! Proud to be a Packer. Forever a Terp! #FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/0SbhqcvqJu — Darnell Savage Jr. (@darnellsavage_) April 26, 2019

The Packers traded up nine spots with Seattle to get Savage at number 21.

Savage could fill the team’s keen need at safety. He ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine and had been moving up draft boards since. He had seven interceptions over the last two years for the Terrapins. Last season, he was a second-team All-Big Ten pick after picking off four passes, breaking up two more and finishing with 52 tackles.