Video: Darnell Savage reacts to being drafted by Packers in 1st round

Posted 5:20 pm, April 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:21PM, April 26, 2019

GREEN BAY — The number two pick for the Green Bay Packers is relishing his moment in the spotlight.

Take a look at how Maryland safety Darnell Savage reacted to being picked by the Pack in the first round on Thursday, April 25.

PISCATAWAY, NJ – NOVEMBER 28: Darnell Savage Jr. #26 of the Maryland Terrapins attempts to tackle Leonte Carroo #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during a game at High Point Solutions Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

The Packers traded up nine spots with Seattle to get Savage at number 21.

Savage could fill the team’s keen need at safety. He ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine and had been moving up draft boards since. He had seven interceptions over the last two years for the Terrapins. Last season, he was a second-team All-Big Ten pick after picking off four passes, breaking up two more and finishing with 52 tackles.

