2 men injured following 2 unrelated shootings in Milwaukee; police seek suspects

MILWAUKEE — Two men are being treated for injuries following two separate shootings in Milwaukee Saturday, April 27. Officials say the shootings appear to be unrelated to one another.

According to police, the first shooting happened near 10th and Hadley around 4:10 a.m. A 33-year-old man was shot and sustained injuries that were not life-threatening. He was conveyed to a nearby hospital. Police say the victim is being uncooperative with the investigation, which is ongoing.

The second shooting happened near 49th and Clarke at an undisclosed time. Police say a 26-year-old man sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, and was transported to a nearby hospital. Police continue to seek a suspect and a motive.