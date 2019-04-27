Winter storm warning for southern part of FOX6 viewing area begins Saturday morning
Winter weather advisory for Ozaukee, Washington and Dodge Counties begins Saturday morning

2 men injured following 2 unrelated shootings in Milwaukee; police seek suspects

Posted 9:36 am, April 27, 2019, by

Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — Two men are being treated for injuries following two separate shootings in Milwaukee  Saturday, April 27. Officials say the shootings appear to be unrelated to one another.

According to police, the first shooting happened near 10th and Hadley around 4:10 a.m. A 33-year-old man was shot and sustained injuries that were not life-threatening. He was conveyed to a nearby hospital. Police say the victim is being uncooperative with the investigation, which is ongoing.

The second shooting happened near 49th and Clarke at an undisclosed time. Police say a 26-year-old man sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, and was transported to a nearby hospital. Police continue to seek a suspect and a motive.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.