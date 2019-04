× 2 men injured following 2 unrelated shootings in Milwaukee; police seek suspects

MILWAUKEE — Two men are being treated for injuries following two separate shootings in Milwaukee¬† Saturday, April 27. Officials say the shootings appear to be unrelated to one another.

According to police, the first shooting happened near 10th and Hadley around 4:10 a.m. A 33-year-old man was shot and sustained injuries that were not life-threatening. He was conveyed to a nearby hospital. Police say the victim is being uncooperative with the investigation, which is ongoing.

The second shooting happened near 49th and Clarke at an undisclosed time. Police say a 26-year-old man sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, and was transported to a nearby hospital. Police continue to seek a suspect and a motive.