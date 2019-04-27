× 2 Milwaukee police officers injured following squad car accident

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee police officers are injured following an accident involving a squad car early morning Saturday, April 27.

According to officials, Milwaukee police responded to an accident near 76th and Good Hope involving a squad car around 1:30 a.m. Officials say another vehicle disregarded a red light and struck the squad car.

Two male officers that were inside the squad car suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, and they were transported to a nearby hospital. One of the officers is a 33-year-old man with 15 years on the job. The second officer is a 37-year-old man with 10 years on the job.

The driver, a 24-year-old woman, remained on the scene and was not injured. She is cooperating with officers.