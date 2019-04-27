Winter storm warning for southern part of FOX6 viewing area begins Saturday morning
Beloved restaurateur Joe Bartolotta remembered at Riverside Theater funeral service

MILWAUKEE — Following his tragic passing earlier this week, funeral services were held for renowned restaurateur Joe Bartolotta at the Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.) on Saturday, April 27.

The service was open to the public, inviting Milwaukee community members to mourn alongside Bartolotta’s friends and family. For those who were unable to attend the services, the entire event was live streamed through The Bartolotta Restaurants’ Facebook page.

Tweets from The Bartolotta Restaurants say “In homage to Joe’s bright disposition that he brought every day, it is requested that no black attire be worn to the service.”

Also, “In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Italian Community Center, Discovery World or the Wisconsin Humane Society.”

Bartolotta was the co-owner of the beloved Bartolotta Restaurants. He wasn’t just an exceptional chef, but also an impressive philanthropist and a great humanitarian.

A news release from the Bartolotta Group said the 60-year-old “passed away peacefully in his sleep with a smile on his face.” The release also said “Joe is beloved by the Milwaukee community for his hospitality, heart, generosity and love of all.”

Joe Bartolotta, a man who made a name for himself through cooking and restaurants, was being remembered as a man who had a genuine passion for finding happiness with good company.

