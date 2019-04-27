× Bomb threat at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Brookfield prompts evacuation

BROOKFIELD — A report of a bomb threat prompted the Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Brookfield to evacuate Saturday evening, April 27.

According to the City of Brookfield Police Department, the threat was made to the store via telephone just before 6 p.m.

A bomb detection K-9 conducted a sweep of the business and no bombs were located.

There is no threat to the public.

The investigation into the threat is ongoing.