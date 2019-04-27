× Brewers bring back free agent Gio Gonzalez

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have signed left-handed pitcher Gio Gonzalez to a one-year contract.

Gonzalez, 33, went 3-0 with a 2.54 ERA in seven Brewers starts last September and October after Milwaukee acquired him from the Nationals via trade.

Over 11 seasons in the Majors, Gonzalez owns a 3.69 ERA in 313 appearances (307 starts). He has been a durable pitcher for many years, making at least 31 starts eight times.