Brewers bring back free agent Gio Gonzalez

Posted 11:05 am, April 27, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 16: Gio Gonzalez #47 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts after making a play on a ball hit by Yasiel Puig #66 of the Los Angeles Dodgers (not pictured) during the second inning in Game Four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Gonzalez would be injuried on the play and leave the game later in the inning. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have signed left-handed pitcher Gio Gonzalez to a one-year contract.

Gonzalez, 33, went 3-0 with a 2.54 ERA in seven Brewers starts last September and October after Milwaukee acquired him from the Nationals via trade.

Over 11 seasons in the Majors, Gonzalez owns a 3.69 ERA in 313 appearances (307 starts). He has been a durable pitcher for many years, making at least 31 starts eight times.

