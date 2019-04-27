× Man injured following shooting incident in Brown Deer

BROWN DEER — A man is being treated for injuries following a shooting in Brown Deer Friday, April 26.

According to officials, police officers responded to the area of Fairy Chasm Park (5712 West Fairy Chasm Rd.) following reports of a shooting. While on scene, officers were told the victim had already been driven to a nearby hospitals by another individual.

The investigation revealed a man had been struck once, and his injuries were not life threatening. Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident, and the general public is not at risk.

The investigation is ongoing.