Sheboygan Co.: High-speed pursuit ends with driver striking squad, tree, 2 parked vehicles

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A Sheboygan County vehicle pursuit ended with the fleeing driver striking a squad, a tree and two vehicles. It happened on Saturday, April 27.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:30 p.m., a deputy attempted to stop an erratic driver traveling northbound on Highway 43. The driver did not stop and a pursuit ensued — reaching speeds of approximately 115 mph.

Sheboygan County officials say the fleeing driver left I-43, headed southbound on Highway 42 and got a flat tire when driving through a ditch. The fleeing driver then struck a squad, a tree and two parked vehicles.

Authorities say the 25-year-old male driver refused to cooperate with police, was pepper sprayed and taken into custody. He’s facing charges for fleeing an officer, hit and run, OWI, resisting arrest and possession of THC.