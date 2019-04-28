× 1 in custody following police pursuit in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — A subject is in custody following a police pursuit in Brookfield early morning Sunday, April 28.

According to officials, a City of Brookfield police officer initiated a traffic stop near 124th and Capitol around 2:42 a.m. The suspect vehicle fled eastbound on Capitol at a high rate of speed, resulting in a pursuit that police terminated. Adjacent agencies monitoring the pursuit were able to follow the suspect vehicle, and took the driver into custody without incident.

The incident remains under investigation. Police say the driver is facing the following charges: felony eluding, felon possession of a firearm and concealed carry weapon.